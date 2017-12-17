Fighters Post Emotional Tributes Following Death of MMA Coach Robert Follis

Veteran mixed martial arts coach Robert Follis passed away over the weekend. A coach to many of fighters and practicing martial artists, Follis will be missed by many.

The outpouring of emotion was immediately evident, as word of Follis’ passing quickly spread.

@MoTownPhenom All bullshit side, I send my condolences man. My prayers go out to you and those affected by Robert’s passing. — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) December 17, 2017

Robert, you helped me get through a rough part of camp for my UFC debut. What we talked about that day will live with me for the rest of my life. I dedicate this victory to that conversation and our time together. Rest easy my friend. #RIP ?? pic.twitter.com/w8Cabp86Bd — Julian marquez (@JMarquezMMA) December 17, 2017

I became good friends with Robert Follis throughout filming of TUF 25 I just stayed at his house last week I haven’t heard what happened can anyone fill me in? He was an awesome guy and the more I got to know him the more respect I had for him — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) December 17, 2017

A friend is a person who is there for you when you need an ear to listen or a shoulder to lean on. We are friends and I am terribly sorry that my ear or shoulder wasn't enough to help you get through difficult times. We love and respect you Coach/Partner/Friend! RIP Robert Follis pic.twitter.com/RVSka0ZqUW — Dewey Cooper (@DeweyCooper) December 17, 2017

Got word this morning that my longtime coach passed away. Robert Follis was a special type of guy who always stuck with you. When I was badly injured, he encouraged me to keep studying fights on the sidelines, knowing it would take me somewhere. Thanks for everything, coach. RIP pic.twitter.com/I33FBkbVUZ — Dan Tom (@DanTomMMA) December 17, 2017

Sucks to wake up and hear this news. RIP @robertfollis such a nice guy. pic.twitter.com/gU8knnBmyh — Dana White (@danawhite) December 17, 2017

I just bought a house in Vegas to be near him, I was a better person when I was near him! — Tim Elliott (@TElliott125) December 17, 2017

I just heard the news of Robert Follis' death. I knew Robert from the beginning of his MMA career and transition to coaching. He has always been a kind and supportive person and I have enjoyed a long friendship with him Heartbreaking. You will be missed my friend. — Josh Barnett (@JoshLBarnett) December 17, 2017

Just read the news on coach @RobertFollis and I'm very saddened to hear that he passed. Didn't know him much but worked with him a few times while training at @Xtreme_Couture when in Vegas and he was always very helpful and wise with his teachings. #RIP — Corey Anderson UFC (@CoreyA_MMA) December 17, 2017

Rest In Peace Robert Follis, such a great man every time I saw him always smiling and really fun guy. My condolences to his fam @RobertFollis pic.twitter.com/iSZnGGVIsO — Chito Vera (@chitoveraUFC) December 17, 2017

RIP @RobertFollis thank you for all you’ve done ? pic.twitter.com/n8fprCIQZp — Gina Danger (@GinaDangerAK) December 17, 2017

Extremely saddened to hear the news about Robert Follis. Heartbroken for his family and close friends. He was truly one of the good guys in the sport. — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) December 17, 2017

I can’t imagine where my life would be today if I never knew Robert Follis

As my coach, my brother, my friend, we shared so many meaningful times together.

It breaks my heart knowing we’ve lost him so soon.

He impacted THOUSANDS and made me a better man along the way. — Nathan Quarry (@NateRockQuarry) December 17, 2017

Deeply saddened to hear my friend @RobertFollis passed away yesterday. I'm at a loss for words and my heart hurts for the MMA community that has lost a great human to the cosmos. See you on the other side coach. — FRANK TRIGG (@FRANKTRIGG) December 17, 2017

Planet earth lost a good one yesterday. RIP Robert Follis. Your wealth of knowledge and overall care for those around you was second to none. Thanks for the positive impact you made while you were here. #Bobcat #RIP — Joe Ellenberger (@JoeEllenberger) December 17, 2017

Was an honor and privilege to work with Robert. So sad. RIP. https://t.co/IjGZbI4xzO — Dave Sholler (@DaveSholler) December 17, 2017

