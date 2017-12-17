               

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Georges St-Pierre at UFC 124

featuredCoach: Georges St-Pierre Will Return for Epic Fight; Teases Conor McGregor

Robert Follis - UFC 216

featuredLongtime MMA Coach Robert Follis Has Died

Robert Whittaker - UFC 213

featuredRobert Whittaker: ‘I Am the Real Champ’

Rafael dos Anjos

featuredRafael dos Anjos Dismantles Robbie Lawler, Calls for Title Shot Against Tyron Woodley

Fighters Post Emotional Tributes Following Death of MMA Coach Robert Follis

December 17, 2017
NoNo Comments

Veteran mixed martial arts coach Robert Follis passed away over the weekend. A coach to many of fighters and practicing martial artists, Follis will be missed by many.

The outpouring of emotion was immediately evident, as word of Follis’ passing quickly spread.

RELATED > Longtime MMA Coach Robert Follis Has Died

As one of the founding members of Team Quest and Xtreme Couture MMA it is with great sorrow that we say good bye to Robert Follis. Robert was a friend, coach, mentor, and philosopher of martial arts to many of us. It is with a very heavy heart that I write this tribute to a man that touched so many. Death is like the sun. There is no escaping it. It infuses every part of our lives, but it doesn’t make sense to stare at it too long. That becomes a real challenge when someone you know, love, and respect ends their life. This is where Robert has been since his brothers passing a couple years ago and where we are left now. It is very easy to get caught up in the urgency that comes from the limited span of our lives. It can push us to obsess over life’s meaning in the time we have. But obsessing over it, and staring directly at it too long can blind us to the possibilities of living. Robert was a Hero to many. Heroes have the whole earth as their tomb . . . There is, enshrined in the chest of every person he touched, a record unwritten with no tablet to preserve it. It’s that which he imprinted on our hearts. What lives on is not what is engraved in stone monuments, but what he has woven into the lives of others. Those who have lived with us become a part of us. We honor the dead by living their values. Through our efforts, we ensure that the good things they stood for continue to stand even when they are gone. Robert stood for many good things. Let’s let Our actions become a living memorial to Robert Follis. R

A post shared by Randy Couture (@xcnatch) on

R.I.P coach thank you for always having my back brother ?????

A post shared by Noad Lahat (@noad_lahat) on

More than a team. This picture might look different in a few months but it’s the same.

A post shared by MTP (@motownphenom) on

Follow @MMAHotSauce on Twitter and Facebook. Also follow MMAWeekly.com on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26: Winnipeg
UFC 219: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Pasadena
UFC Fight Night 127: London

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA