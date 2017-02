Fighters on Twitter Blast Germaine de Randamie’s Controversial UFC 208 Title Win

Germaine de Randamie made history at UFC 208 on Saturday night, defeating Holly Holm to become the UFC’s inaugural women’s featherweight champion. Not one, but two late strikes after the bell, which went unpenalized, left many of her fellow fighters doubting her victory.

Wow are you kidding me!!! — sheldon westcott (@sheldonwestcott) February 12, 2017

Germaine De Randamie makes history, becoming the first ever UFC women's featherweight champion! #ufc208 — Tatiana Suarez (@TSPMMA115) February 12, 2017

Sounds like @IronLadyMMA might need some time off. @MeganA_mma you ready to unify the @InvictaFights belts?! — #UFC208 (@criscyborg) February 12, 2017

@HollyHolm you won that fight — U R I A H H A L L (@UriahHallMMA) February 12, 2017

Oh shit… As I retract my statement… Congrats @IronLadyMMA for the belt and @HollyHolm for the great fight. @ufc

That's nuts, that fight needs to be contested and that ref reviewed. — Leslie Smith (@LeslieSmith_GF) February 12, 2017

I don't know about that call. I thought @HollyHolm won that fight #ufc208 — John Dodson III (@JohnDodsonMMA) February 12, 2017

Am I being biased or does anyone else think the ref did a lousy job of enforcing the rules and that Holly got robbed? — Leslie Smith (@LeslieSmith_GF) February 12, 2017

I can't wait to see Cyborg take that belt. #ufc — Tatiana Suarez (@TSPMMA115) February 12, 2017