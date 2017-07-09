Fighters Light Up Twitter for New UFC Champion Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker took a unanimous five-round decision over Yoel Romero at UFC 213 on Saturday night in Las Vegas. With the win, he became the new interim UFC middleweight champion, earning a shot at the belt around Michael Bisping‘s waist.
Whittaker’s peers lit up Twitter after the Aussie secured his bout with the brash Brit.
TRENDING > Joanna Jedrzejczyk Reveals UFC 213 Fight Hung Up Over Pregnancy Test
WHAT. A. FIGHT.#UFC213 pic.twitter.com/iB2taxSHST
— UFC (@ufc) July 9, 2017
Tell us how you really feel @Bisping ..#UFC213 pic.twitter.com/Z43TtHOR3T
— UFC (@ufc) July 9, 2017
Whittaker won this fight with injured leg in the first round, Congratulations champion #ufc2013 @ufc @robwhittakermma
— rafael natal (@rafaelsaponatal) July 9, 2017
Beauty before age tonight. Great fight regardless. #UFC213 pic.twitter.com/Zs56D1Gawz
— The Spartan (@EliasTheodorou) July 9, 2017
@robwhittakermma is the new ufc interim champion!!!@ufc
— Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) July 9, 2017
This @YoelRomeroMMA vs @robwhittakermma is gnarly. Impressed @ufc
— Alpha Cat Zingano (@CatZingano) July 9, 2017
I don't think @UFC knows how big @bisping vs @robwhittakermma will be in Brisbane @UFC_AUSNZ I hear there's a girl down under fo fight me?
— #UFC214 CyborgNation (@criscyborg) July 9, 2017
Bobby F****ing Knuckles!!!! What a beast! Won the last 3 rounds on one leg. What a fight!!! UFC213
— Sean O'Connell (@realOCsports) July 9, 2017
Shit was crazy. I guess Whittaker is the scariest man alive #ufc213
— Felice Herrig (@feliceherrig) July 9, 2017
FUCKING YESSSS @robwhittakermma AUSSIE AUSSIE AUSSIE #ufc213
— Bec Rawlings (@RowdyBec) July 9, 2017
— sheldon westcott (@sheldonwestcott) July 9, 2017
Never underestimate this @robwhittakermma #AndNew #UFC213
— Francis NGannou (@francis_ngannou) July 9, 2017
Bisping moving fast for an injured man!
Congratulations to the new interim @ufc champ, @robwhittakermma!!
— Ryan Hall (@ryanhall5050) July 9, 2017
#ANDNEW Interim MW Champion of the World… @RobWhittakerMMA!!!! #UFC213 pic.twitter.com/0aBO9DtqmW
— UFC (@ufc) July 9, 2017
Follow @MMAHotSauce on Twitter and Facebook. Also follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.