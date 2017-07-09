Fighters Light Up Twitter for New UFC Champion Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker took a unanimous five-round decision over Yoel Romero at UFC 213 on Saturday night in Las Vegas. With the win, he became the new interim UFC middleweight champion, earning a shot at the belt around Michael Bisping‘s waist.

Whittaker’s peers lit up Twitter after the Aussie secured his bout with the brash Brit.

Whittaker won this fight with injured leg in the first round, Congratulations champion #ufc2013 @ufc @robwhittakermma — rafael natal (@rafaelsaponatal) July 9, 2017

@robwhittakermma is the new ufc interim champion!!!@ufc — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) July 9, 2017

I don't think @UFC knows how big @bisping vs @robwhittakermma will be in Brisbane @UFC_AUSNZ I hear there's a girl down under fo fight me? — #UFC214 CyborgNation (@criscyborg) July 9, 2017

Bobby F****ing Knuckles!!!! What a beast! Won the last 3 rounds on one leg. What a fight!!! UFC213 — Sean O'Connell (@realOCsports) July 9, 2017