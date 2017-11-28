Fighters Keeping Things Light Heading Into Fight Week (UFC 218 Embedded)

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 2 of UFC 218 Embedded, former featherweight champion Jose Aldo stays sharp in the gym in Rio. Featherweight champion Max Holloway shops for winter weather gear in Detroit and bonds with his team over competitive axe-throwing. Heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou gets his hair cut before heading to LA, where he runs into legendary fighter Anderson Silva. Across the country in New York City, his opponent Alistair Overeem joins Jim Norton and Matt Serra in the UFC Unfiltered studio.

UFC 218 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the featherweight championship rematch at UFC 218 on Saturday.

