Fighters Got a Little Scrappy at the UFC 218: Holloway vs. Aldo 2 Weigh-in (Video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch the UFC 218: Holloway vs. Aldo 2 Ceremonial Weigh-in, which took place Friday afternoon in Detroit. Featherweight champion Max Holloway takes on former titleholder Jose Aldo in a rematch in the fight card’s main event.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Dec. 2, for full UFC 218: Holloway vs. Aldo 2 Live Results and Fight Stats. The main event features a championship rematch between featherweight titleholder Max Holloway and the man he took the belt from, Jose Aldo. The UFC 218 co-main event pits two of the promotion’s top heavyweights against one another in Alistair Overeem vs. Francis Ngannou.

