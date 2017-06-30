Fighters & Drivers Preview Professional Fighters League: Daytona at 5:30 PM ET

HOT OFF THE WIRE
June 30, 2017
No Comments


(Video courtesy of Professional Fighters League)

On Friday, June 30 at 5:30 p.m. ET, fighters from the Professional Fighters League and NASCAR drivers competing in the Daytona International Speedway’s Coke Zero 400 Weekend will offer a preview of Professional Fighters League: Daytona, which begins later the same evening at 10:30pm ET on NBCSN. The League will also make senior leaders available to answer questions from the media. The event will take place in the UNOH Fanzone and will precede the Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 NASCAR XFINITY Series race which begins at 7:30 p.m. ET.

RELATED > Jon Fitch ‘Can’t Be Careless’ Against Brian Foster at Professional Fighters League Launch

