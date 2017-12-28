Fighters Come to Blows at RIZIN World Grand Prix Weigh-In

Ian McCall and Manel Kape face off on Dec. 29 in Rizen’s 2017 World Grand Prix quarterfinals, but already came to blows during the event’s weigh-in on Thursday.

Kape slapped the back of McCall’s head and the fists started flying. Check out the video of the altercation.

The two later went at it on Twitter hurling profanities and insults at each other. McCall later tweeted that he didn’t punch Kape and that if he did, Kape would have went down. He then tweeted, “Don’t ever put your (expletive) hands on a cowboy!”

Bla bla bla we travel u ignorant midget… my lil buddy?hahahahah He would whoop your entire team u Bum. Come at us any moment and you’ll see — Manel Prodígio Kape (@ManelKape) December 28, 2017

Your bitch friend did nothing. Let’s get down tomorrow like the good old days. Your fat friend vs any one of my boys! https://t.co/6BOThVgb11 — Ian McCall (@Unclecreepymma) December 28, 2017

It was a slap. If my hand was closed he would have dropped https://t.co/SE8zcJh1pu — Ian McCall (@Unclecreepymma) December 28, 2017