HOT OFF THE WIRE
Cris Cyborg vs Holly Holm UFC 219 Media Day Faceoff

featuredUFC 219 Media Day Face Offs: Cris Cyborg vs. Holly Holm (Full Video)

featuredDana White Hopes Conor McGregor Returns in Summer, Hints at Possible Opponent

Floyd Mayweather weigh-in

featuredDana White Meeting with Floyd Mayweather’s Team on Thursday to Discuss Possible Deal

Cris Cyborg vs Holly Holm Detroit Face-Off

featuredHolly Holm: ‘I Think Anybody’s Beatable and That Includes Cris Cyborg’

Fighters Come to Blows at RIZIN World Grand Prix Weigh-In

December 28, 2017
NoNo Comments

Ian McCall and Manel Kape face off on Dec. 29 in Rizen’s 2017 World Grand Prix quarterfinals, but already came to blows during the event’s weigh-in on Thursday.

Kape slapped the back of McCall’s head and the fists started flying. Check out the video of the altercation.

The two later went at it on Twitter hurling profanities and insults at each other. McCall later tweeted that he didn’t punch Kape and that if he did, Kape would have went down. He then tweeted, “Don’t ever put your (expletive) hands on a cowboy!”

TRENDING > Andrei Arlovski Continues Career Resurrection Opposite Stefan Struve

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 219: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 127: London

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA