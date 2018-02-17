Fighter Uses Pro Wrestling Style ‘Sweet Chin Music’ To Finish Fight at LFA 33 (VIDEO)

HOT OFF THE WIRE
It’s not everyday you get to see a move usually reserved for a WWE superstar leading to a finish in mixed martial arts, but that’s exactly what unfolded on Friday night at LFA 33.

In the first fight on the main card, Kevin Wirth landed a side kick — that looked a lot like WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michael’s signature ‘sweet chin music’ — to finish Isaiah Gutierrez in the third round of their matchup.

Wirth cracked Gutierrez with the ‘super kick’ and then finished with a few more shots on the ground to move his record to a perfect 5-0.

Check out the highlight to see Wirth’s handiwork before WWE comes calling to get him in for a tryout. 

               

