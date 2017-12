Fighter Reactions to Francis Ngannou’s Devastating KO of Alistair Overeem

Francis Ngannou was a heavyweight on the rise when he stepped into the Octagon to face top ranked Alistair Overeem in the UFC 218 co-main event on Saturday. He left the cage with his sixth consecutive UFC finish and a ticket to a title shot. Following the devastating first-round knockout, fighters reacted via Twitter.

Why does my heart race when heavyweights fight? — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) December 3, 2017

Good lord!!!!! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) December 3, 2017

Violent f#cking sport! — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) December 3, 2017

That was fukin hard !!! — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) December 3, 2017

Scary — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) December 3, 2017

Stipe just changed his phone number and left the country! #UFC218 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 3, 2017

woah ! — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) December 3, 2017

Man, that was a nasty KO! #UFC218 — Tatiana Suarez (@TSPMMA115) December 3, 2017

That might be the scariest guy on the planet @ufc — Jake Ellenberger (@EllenbergerMMA) December 3, 2017

God Help the heavyweights. Overeem is not moving. Ngannou is the truth. — Ian McCall (@Unclecreepymma) December 3, 2017

This guy is a problem. I’m not sure if I’ve ever seen a humans head snap back like that. #ufc218 — Dennis Bermudez (@MenaceBermudez) December 3, 2017

.beautiful KO from @francis_ngannou and also beautiful speech denouncing the slavery in Lybia ! #Respect #fightforfreedom — Nordine Taleb (@TNT83MMA) December 3, 2017

That was terrifying — sheldon westcott (@sheldonwestcott) December 3, 2017

Good to see @Alistairovereem is still alive after that!! — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) December 3, 2017

@francis_ngannou is barely human. @stipemiocicufc may have his hands full. — Patrick Williams (@IAMTHEANIMAL) December 3, 2017

That’s it ngannou can no longer fight humans, it’s not fair and someone might die. #ufc218 — Ray Borg (@tazmexufc) December 3, 2017

Alistair Overreem needs to to go back on his wired ass Horse meat diet. #UFC — Seth Baczynski (@Sethbmma) December 3, 2017

His head almost came clean off!! #ufc218 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) December 3, 2017

Ohhhhh emmmm geeeeeee #ufc218 — Belal muhammad (@bullyb170) December 3, 2017

WTF — rafael natal (@rafaelsaponatal) December 3, 2017

Knowing @stipemiocicufc he’s licking his chops. For as dominant as Francis has looked, the chance to stop him intrigues a guy like Miocic. When I left Cleveland the last Stipe told me was, u can put King Kong out there and he couldn’t beat me. — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) December 3, 2017

