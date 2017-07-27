Fight Society Podcast: UFC 214 Preview with Aljamain Sterling and Jimi Manuwa

It’s all about UFC 214 on the latest Fight Society podcast as hosts Damon Martin and Jeremy Loper break down all the action taking place this weekend leading to the main event between Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones.

Light heavyweight contender Jimi Manuwa will also stop by the show to discuss his matchup with Volkan Oezdemir, his hopes to get a title shot and the possibility of changing divisions if he doesn’t get to face the winner of Cormier vs. Jones.

Bantamweight prospect Aljamain Sterling also joins the show to preview his fight with Renan Barao as well as discuss the California State Athletic Commission’s decision to force them to fight at 140 pounds rather than at 135-pounds.

Listen to the latest Fight Society podcast here or download and subscribe to the show via iTunes

