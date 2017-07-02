Fight Society Podcast: Kevin Lee and Edson Barboza

HOT OFF THE WIRE
July 2, 2017
(Courtesy of Nerdcore Movement)

The new Fight Society podcast has arrived with hosts Damon Martin and Jeremy Loper. On this week’s episode, Kevin Lee stops by to discuss his win over Michael Chiesa, whether or not he’s interested in a rematch and why he wants to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov. Edson Barboza will also stop by the show to discuss what fight he wants next as well as his opinion on Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather.

