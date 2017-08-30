Fight Society Podcast: Kenny Florian and Angelo Reyes Recap Mayweather vs. McGregor

On this week’s episode of The Fight Society podcast, we wrap a bow on the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor boxing match with analysis from Kenny Florian and noted boxing trainer Angelo Reyes.

McGregor managed to hang with Mayweather for a big part of their fight but ultimately faded before he was TKO’d in the ninth round.

Florian admits that McGregor should be proud of his performance although he believes Mayweather allowed the UFC lightweight champion to stick around in the fight longer than expected.

“It was a playful Floyd. I think if he wanted to just turn it on right from the get go, he could have in the early rounds. He didn’t. A lot of people saying because he wanted to see Conor McGregor get tired. Yes, that was definitely part of the game plan but I think another part of it was just Floyd wanted to extend the fight to make it a little more entertaining for the fans in my opinion,” Florian explained

“I thought it was an awesome performance [by Conor]. I thought it was great from Conor. Again, I admire everything this guy has done in the sport. You won’t find a bigger fan of Conor McGregor but again we need to remind ourselves that this is Floyd Mayweather that he was going against and I thought he represented the sport of mixed martial arts very well given everything that he was dealing with.”

Reyes will also give his thoughts on the fight and the potential for a matchup between McGregor and retired boxer Paulie Malignaggi.

