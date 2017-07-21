Fight Society Podcast: Kelvin Gastelum, Bellator’s Heather Hardy, and Mayweather vs. McGregor Tour Fallout

On the latest Fight Society podcast, UFC on FOX 25 headliner Kelvin Gastelum joins the show to discuss his upcoming fight with Chris Weidman and his hopes to enter title contention.

Pro boxer turned Bellator fighter Heather Hardy also stopped by to discuss her first pro win, transitioning to MMA, and her thoughts on Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather.

Plus hosts Damon Martin and Jeremy Loper discuss the fallout from the Mayweather vs. McGregor World Tour, as well as the action that took place in Scotland from this past weekend, and much more.

