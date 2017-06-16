HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredHolm vs. Correia Set, but One Fighter Misses Weight (UFC Singapore Weigh-in Results)

Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor Official

featuredConor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Confirm Fight of the Century!

Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather

featuredFloyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Finalized for August

Mark Hunt victory over Cheick Kongo

featuredMark Hunt Finishes Derrick Lewis, Likely Sending Him into Retirement (UFC Auckland Results)

UFC Singapore Q&A with Stephen Thompson, Juliana Pena and Jorge Masvidal Replay

June 16, 2017
No Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson, Julianna Pena and Jorge Masvidal fielded questions from the fans prior to the UFC Fight Night Singapore weigh-in on Saturday. Hear what they fighters had to say.

TRENDING > Floyd Mayweather Opens as Heavy Betting Favorite Over Conor McGregor

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Holly Holm vs Bethe Correia UFC Singapore weigh-in

UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Correia Weigh-in Re...

Jun 16, 2017No Comments15 Views

The 24 fighters competing on Saturday's UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Correia fight card in Singapore officially weighed in on Friday.

Holm vs. Correia Set, but O...

The UFC Singapore headliner between Holly Holm and Bethe

Jun 16, 2017
Conor McGregor UFC 196

Conor McGregor Sparring Par...

Conor McGregor may think he's going to lay hands

Jun 15, 2017
Stephen Thompson at UFC 209

Watch the UFC Singapore Q&#...

Watch the Fight Night Singapore Q&A ive on Friday

Jun 15, 2017
               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA