UFC Singapore Q&A with Stephen Thompson, Juliana Pena and Jorge Masvidal Replay
(Courtesy of UFC)
Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson, Julianna Pena and Jorge Masvidal fielded questions from the fans prior to the UFC Fight Night Singapore weigh-in on Saturday. Hear what they fighters had to say.
Jun 16, 201715 Views
The 24 fighters competing on Saturday's UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Correia fight card in Singapore officially weighed in on Friday.