UFC Fight Night Mexico City: Pettis vs. Moreno Media Day Face-Offs

(Courtesy of UFC)

The stars of UFC Fight Night Mexico City faced off after media day on Thursday. Pettis vs Moreno goes down on Saturday on FS1.

