UFC on FOX 24 Fight Motion: Re-Live Demetrious Johnson’s Historic Win

(Courtesy of UFC)

Take a slow motion trip through some of the highlights from UFC on FOX 24: Johnson vs. Reis, featuring the flyweight title fight between Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson and Wilson Reis.

