Fight Community Issues Outpouring of Support for Matt Hughes and Family

UFC Hall of Famer Matt Hughes was driving a pickup truck on Friday that collided with a moving train. Hughes was airlifted from the scene to a hospital in Springfield, Ill.

Following the accident, the fight community issued an outpouring of sympathy and support for Hughes and his family.

Our thoughts are with Matt Hughes and his family. pic.twitter.com/TF6BaHSa85 — UFC (@ufc) June 16, 2017

My thoughts are with The Hughes family. #fightfam #ufc — Chris Wade (@CWadeMMA) June 16, 2017

Hoping everything is OK with Matt Hughes. My thoughts and prayers are with him and his family. — Frankie Edgar (@FrankieEdgar) June 16, 2017

Matt and Audra. A post shared by Dana White (@danawhite) on Jun 16, 2017 at 10:31am PDT

Praying for Matt Hughes #bestrongchamp — rafael natal (@rafaelsaponatal) June 16, 2017

Oh no, I hope he’s ok. He’s one of my favorites!!!! https://t.co/rQWKjvgIPH — Marion Reneau (@BelizeanBruiser) June 16, 2017

Best wishes to @matthughes9x

He probably doesn't remember but he spoke to me after my first UFC fight. Big moment in my life. https://t.co/9TTzu9j8G3 — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) June 16, 2017

Keep this guy, @matthughes9x in your prayers this Father's Day weekend. pic.twitter.com/7ENt9cKXIg — Ian McCall (@Unclecreepymma) June 16, 2017

Sending prayers and good vibes out to @matthughes9x fight hard brotha! @ufc A post shared by Urijah Faber (@urijahfaber) on Jun 16, 2017 at 3:49pm PDT

