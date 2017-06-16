Fight Community Issues Outpouring of Support for Matt Hughes and Family

HOT OFF THE WIRE
June 16, 2017
1 Comment

UFC Hall of Famer Matt Hughes was driving a pickup truck on Friday that collided with a moving train. Hughes was airlifted from the scene to a hospital in Springfield, Ill. 

Following the accident, the fight community issued an outpouring of sympathy and support for Hughes and his family. 

RELATED > Hospital Provides Update on Matt Hughes’ Condition

 

Matt and Audra.

A post shared by Dana White (@danawhite) on

 

Sending prayers and good vibes out to @matthughes9x fight hard brotha! @ufc

A post shared by Urijah Faber (@urijahfaber) on

