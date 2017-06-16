Fight Community Issues Outpouring of Support for Matt Hughes and Family

UFC Hall of Famer Matt Hughes was driving a pickup truck on Friday that collided with a moving train. Hughes was airlifted from the scene to a hospital in Springfield, Ill.
Following the accident, the fight community issued an outpouring of sympathy and support for Hughes and his family.
