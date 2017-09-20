Ferguson vs. Lee Remains Headliner at UFC 216 Over Johnson vs. Borg

                   
The addition of a second world title fight will not affect the UFC 216 main event as the final bout order for the card was released this week.

Tony Ferguson will battle Kevin Lee with the interim lightweight title on the line in the headline bout, as both fighters look to establish themselves atop the 155-pound division.

UFC 216 Ferguson vs Lee Fight PosterThere was some concern whether or not Ferguson vs. Lee would remain in the top slot after the UFC rescheduled the flyweight title bout between Demetrious Johnson and Ray Borg for the same night on Oct. 7. As it turns out, Ferguson vs. Lee will stay at the top of the card, while Johnson’s attempt to break the all time title defense record against Borg will remain in the co-main event slot.

The flyweight title bout was supposed to go down at UFC 215, but Borg was diagnosed with a viral infection during fight week and doctors ultimately pulled him from the event.

Now the rescheduled matchup is set for UFC 216 but Johnson vs. Borg will serve as the co-main event instead.

It’s also worth noting that the UFC 216 prelims will air on FX rather than airing on FOX Sports 1.

Here’s the UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee card as it stands now.

MAIN CARD (10 p.m. ET on pay-per-view)

  • MAIN EVENT: Tony Ferguson vs. Kevin Lee
  • Demetrious Johnson vs. Ray Borg
  • Fabricio Werdum vs. Derrick Lewis
  • Paige VanZant vs. Jessica Eye
  • Beneil Dariush vs. Evan Dunham

UFC 216 PRELIMS (8 p.m. ET on FX)

  • Tom Duquesnoy vs. Cody Stamann
  • Will Brooks vs. Nik Lentz
  • Lando Vannata vs. Bobby Green
  • Pearl Gonzalez vs. Poliana Botelho

EARLY PRELIMS (UFC Fight Pass, start time to be determined)

  • Walt Harris vs. Mark Godbeer
  • John Moraga vs. Magomed Bibulatov
  • Thales Leites vs. Brad Tavares
  • Matt Schnell vs. Marco Beltran

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

               

