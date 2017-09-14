                   
Felipe Arantes vs. Luke Sanders Scrapped from UFC Fight Night in Pittsburgh

September 14, 2017
NoNo Comments

The UFC Fight Night card in Pittsburgh this weekend has just lost a fight.

Due to illness. bantamweight fighter Felipe Arantes has been force out of his bout against Luke Sanders in a fight that was scheduled for the FS1 prelims on Saturday night.

UFC officials announced the news on Thursday night. 

With only two days remaining until the event, UFC officials will not secure a replacement and Sanders will be pulled from the card as well.

UFC Fight Night in Pittsburgh will now move forward with 10 total bouts.

The preliminary bout between Jason Saggo and Gilbert Burns will move to the FS1 televised prelims airing on FS1 starting at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday night from Pittsburgh.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

               

