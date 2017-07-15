Felicia Spencer ‘Confident in Every Area’ Against Amy Coleman at Invicta FC 24

While featherweight prospect Felicia Spencer is happy to have picked up a unanimous decision win in her March bout against Madison McElhaney at Invicta FC 22, admittedly the victory wasn’t her best performance.

Having spent nearly two years out of fighting, Spencer wasn’t able to keep up the type of energy level as she would have liked in the bout. Nonetheless she picked up the win, and that is the most important thing.

“I’m not sure if I had a big adrenaline dump after the first round or what, but looking back it turned out all right,” Spencer told MMAWeekly.com. “I’m sure it had to do with how tough she was and how prepared she was coming in too. I want to show a better version of myself this next time around.

“I’m sure (the time away) might have had something to do with how I did in the fight and how tired I felt, so hopefully it doesn’t happen with it being just a couple months after my last fight (for this next one).”

While she likes being able to develop her game between fights, Spencer is not maligning having a shorter four month span between her last fight and her upcoming one.

“There are always been changes and things I’ve emphasized more,” said Spencer. “There’s always something new in my game plan or improvements that I’m showing.

“I’m trying to show being more dynamic. Not just standing up or going to the ground, just being able to flow. Hopefully the less time off between my last fight and this one, it will help me with just relaxing and doing what I love doing and putting on a show.”

On Saturday in Kansas City, Mo., Spencer (2-0) takes on Amy Coleman (1-1) in a main card 145-pound bout at Invicta 24.

“I feel confident in every area and feel I can out-strike her, out-wrestle her and out-jiu-jitsu her,” Spencer said of Coleman. “She’s coming off a loss, she has nothing to lose, and is probably going to put up a big fight to get another loss on her record, but I’ll do everything in my power to prevent that from happening.

“There’s nobody I feel like that can take a win away from me. I feel like I can find a way to win with everybody. I’ve just got to do it.”

With Invicta featherweight champion Megan Anderson having moved on to the UFC, a potential spot in a title bout could be right around the corner for Spencer.

“I definitely feel that that is my future,” said Spencer. “It depends on how quickly they want to promote someone. I don’t know if it’s easy to promote someone at 3-0.

“I’m down to fight for the championship as soon as they give it to me, but I understand if they want to make me earn the spot with more fights. As long as I come out fresh and not injured or anything, I’m always ready to go and fight as much as I can.”

