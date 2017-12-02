Felice Herrig Maintains Her Winning Streak (UFC 218 Fight Highlights)

Felice Herrig wins by split decision over Cortney Casey to kickoff the #UFC218 fight card! https://t.co/2H13UzJ8fm — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) December 3, 2017

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Felice Herrig’s fourth consecutive victory, a split-decision nod over Cortney Casey at UFC 218 on Saturday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

The fight promotion next returns to Fresno, Calif., for UFC Fight Night 123, where Cub Swanson and Brian Ortega battle to take the next step toward the UFC featherweight championship. UFC Fight Night 123 takes place on Saturday, Dec. 9.

RELATED:

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram