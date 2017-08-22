Felice Herrig Faces Cortney Casey at UFC 218

Top 10 ranked strawweight contender Felice Herrig will make her return to action when she faces Cortney Case at UFC 218 scheduled on Dec. 2 in Detroit.

Herrig made the announcement via her Instagram account with sources later confirming the news to MMAWeekly.com.

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENT: I will be fighting Courtney Casey Dec 2 in Detroit on #ufc218 @teamallmax @alienware A post shared by Felice Herrig (@feliceherrig) on Aug 18, 2017 at 1:14pm PDT

Herrig (13-6) has looked better than ever lately while putting together a three fight win streak while also becoming the first fighter to hand losses to both Alexa Grasso and Justine Kish in recent performances.

The former “Ultimate Fighter” competitor has made a steady climb up the rankings based on her recent wins and she’ll look to take one more step when she returns in December.

Casey (7-4) will make her first return to action since May when she won a unanimous decision over Jessica Aguilar, which marked her third win in her past four fights.

The matchup between Herrig and Casey is the first confirmed bout for the upcoming UFC 218 card, which will see the UFC land in Detroit for the first time since 2010.

