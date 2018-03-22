Felice Herrig Believes a Win over Karolina Kowalkiewicz Should Earn Her a Title Shot

HOT OFF THE WIRE
featuredFelice Herrig Believes a Win over Karolina Kowalkiewicz Should Earn Her a Title Shot

March 22, 2018
Ahead of UFC 223, Felice Herrig is looking to build on her recent four-fight win streak, while preparing to take on former title challenger Karolina Kowalkiewicz.

A fifth win in a row would keep Herrig as the fighter with the longest active winning streak at strawweight, but she also believes that should put her into title contention.

Obviously, Herrig has to await the outcome of the UFC 223 main event between Rose Namajunas and Joanna Jedrzejczyk, while also keeping an eye on Jessica Andrade, but there’s no denying she enters that title talk conversation with a victory on April 7 in Brooklyn, N.Y.

TRENDING > Rose Namajunas on Giving Joanna Jedrzejczyk an Immediate Rematch at UFC 223

Hear from Herrig as she talks about finally landing a top five opponent and her title aspirations with a win at UFC 223. 

               

