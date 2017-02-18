HOT OFF THE WIRE
Fedor Emelianenko

featuredFedor vs. Matt Mitrione Bellator Bout Canceled

Georges St-Pierre

featuredDana White Confirms Georges St-Pierre Has Signed for UFC Return

Cris Cyborg

featuredCris Cyborg Granted Exemption, Cleared of UFC Anti-Doping Violation

Georges St-Pierre

featuredGeorges St-Pierre and UFC Agree to Terms, Return Imminent

Fedor vs. Matt Mitrione Bellator Bout Canceled

February 18, 2017
11 Comments

Saturday night’s Bellator 172 main event between Fedor Emelianenko and Matt Mitrione has been canceled.

Bellator president Scott Coker announced the bout’s cancellation just prior to the start of the event, revealing that Mitrione fell ill and had to withdraw from the fight. He named the co-main event bout between Josh Thomson and Patricky “Pitbull” Freire as the new Bellator 172 headliner.

Fedor vs Matt Mitrione faceoffThe main card will move forward with four bouts instead of the initial five.

Bellator officials will look to reschedule the fight at a later date. Refunds will be offered at the patron’s original point of purchase.

Fedor retired from fighting in 2012, but returned in 2015 with a win over Singh Jaideep. He then scored a highly controversial win over Fabio Maldonado in June of 2016.

TRENDING > Dana White Confirms Georges St-Pierre Has Signed for UFC Return

The fight with Mitrione was to be Fedor’s first under a multi-fight deal with Bellator. In the lead-up to Saturday’s event, Fedor said he intended to retire under the Bellator banner. For now, the beginning of the end will have to wait a little bit longer.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Fedor Emelianenko Bellator 172 Post-Fight

Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione Post-Fight P...

Feb 19, 20171 Comment49 Views

Fedor and the big winners from the Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione fight card fielded questions from the media following the event in San Jose, Calif.

Patricky ‘PitbullR...

Patricky "Pitbull" Freire demolished Josh "The Punk" Thomson with

Feb 19, 2017
Brian Stann, Sergio Pettis and Michael Chiesa

UFC Halifax Q&A with B...

Former fighter turned broadcaster Brian Stann, flyweight contender Sergio

Feb 18, 2017

Did You Score Tyron Woodley...

Tyron Woodley and Stephen Thomson first met at UFC

Feb 18, 2017
  • himmler adams

    Missy Mitrione woosied wimped out like a girl. Big soft sissie Mittie. Slap a pad on and take a Midol and fight you worthless wimp Matty.

    • TheCerealKiller

      Fedor just avoided a KO.

  • Collideoverme

    I was gonna say…did Mitrione sh!t himself?

  • MMA Satire

    Dana white paid mittrione to duck.

  • Earl Grey

    Seth Petruzelli, where are you???

    • Darin

      Rocky!!! Rocky is here!!

  • TheCerealKiller

    LOLOLOL!
    Didn’t see this coming. Fedor’s team spiking Matt’s water with laxatives.

  • Trip

    I guess Fedor will have to wait to get knocked out!

  • Triggerman99

    Yeah, f×$* him for getting sick. What a loser, right? How dare he!

    :/

  • I have made 104 thousand dollars in last twelve months by doing an on-line job a­­n­­d I did that by wor­king part-time f­­o­­r several hrs each day. I followed work opportunity I was introduced by this web-site i found online and I am excited that I was able to earn so much extra income. It’s really user friendly a­­n­­d I’m so grateful that I found out about it. This is what i did… STATICTAB.COM/6x2fxzv

  • InTheColosseumTonight

    Option 1: purchase by ufc
    Option 2: merge with WSOF, drop WSOF name, change to bellator, keep Coker as Dana, premiere on nbc sports

               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione
UFC Fight Night 105: Halifax
UFC Fight Night Las Vegas - CANCELED
UFC 209: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 106: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 107: London
UFC PPV in Anaheim (Aug. 5)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA