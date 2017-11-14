Fedor Meets with Israeli Prime Minster Benjamin Netanyahu Ahead of Bellator 188

               

(Video and Photo Courtesy of IsraeliPM)

JERUSALEM — Bellator 188 competitors Noad Lahat (11-3) and Haim Gozali (7-4), along with Bellator heavyweight Fedor Emelianenko (36-5, 1 NC) and Bellator brand ambassador Royce Gracie, met with Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu at the nation’s Parliament in Jerusalem.

During the visit on Tuesday, Netanyahu expressed his support for the upcoming Bellator event in Tel Aviv later this week. This event marks Bellator’s second show in Israel and features two prominent Israeli fighters at the top of the card, as Lahat headlines and Gozali competes in the co-main event. Additionally, the preliminary bouts feature many of Israel’s best up-and-coming regional talent.

Conor McGregor Issues Apology For His Behavior at Bellator 187 in Ireland

Bellator 188: Lahat vs. Labiano takes place Thursday, Nov. 16 at the Menora Mivtachim Arena in Tel Aviv and airs free on Spike this Friday, Nov. 17 at 9 p.m. EST/8 p.m. CST. Full card details can be found below.

Complete Bellator 188: Lahat vs. Labiano Fight Card:

  • Featherweight Main Event: Noad Lahat (11-3) vs. Jeremiah Labiano (11-5)
  • Welterweight Co-Main Event: Haim Gozali (7-4) vs. Arsen Faitovich (4-1)
  • Middleweight Feature Bout: John Salter (14-3) vs. Jason Radcliffe (12-4)
  • Women’s Flyweight Feature Bout: Denise Kielholtz (0-1) vs. Jessica Middleton (2-2)

Preliminary Card:

  • Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Kiril Medvedovsky (11-5) vs. Luiz Rocha (3-1)
  • Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Mor Attias (Debut) vs. Assaf Batan (Debut)
  • Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Erik Sianov (0-1) vs. Matan Levi (2-0)
  • Catchweight (128 lbs.) Preliminary Bout: Nadim Kablan (Debut) vs. Raz Bring (2-1)
  • Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Moshe Ben Chimol (1-0) vs. Ivan Solomatov (Debut)
  • Heavyweight Preliminary Bout: Adam Keresh (Debut) vs. Roman Kushnir (Debut)
  • Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Or Eliov (Debut) vs. Natanial Parisi (Debut)
  • Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Gad David Abisror (Debut) vs. Alexander Trofimov (1-0)
  • Bantamweight Preliminary Bout: Anthony Nisim Mor (Debut) vs. Shay Almog (2-1)
  • Catchweight (187 lbs.) Preliminary Bout: Rami Abuhav (Debut) vs. Alexander Nikulin (2-0)
  • Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Julian Maloku (Debut) vs. Oron Kahlon (2-0)
  • Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Joana Filipa (Debut) vs. Olga Rubin (3-0)
  • Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Francisco Silva (1-0) vs. Shimon Gosh (5-2)

