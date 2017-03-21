Fedor Emelianenko vs. Matt Mitrione Joins Sonnen vs. Silva on Bellator PPV

HOT OFF THE WIRE

March 21, 2017
1 Comment

Let’s run this back and try it again. Bellator will make another attempt to get Fedor Emelianenko and Matt Mitrione into the cage when the promotion lands in New York.

Fedor vs. Mitrione will serve as the Bellator 180 co-main event on June 24 at Madison Square Garden. Bellator 180 will be the promotion’s second attempt at a pay-per-view event, and will be headlined by a Chael Sonnen vs. Wanderlei Silva grudge match. Bellator officials announced Fedor vs. Mitrione via an article by the New York Post.

Fedor Emelianenko Bellator 172 Post-Fight“I’m so excited to come back to the East Coast and compete again. I spent two years with the New York Giants, all my family is out there and I’m ecstatic that they will get to be there and watch me punch the greatest heavyweight of all time in the face,” Mitrione told the Post.

Fedor and Mitrione were originally slated to headline Bellator 172 on Feb. 18, but Mitrione was pulled from the fight at the last minute due to medical complications caused by kidney stones.

TRENDING > Jon ‘War Machine’ Koppenhaver Convicted on 29 Counts, Could Face Life in Prison

“Bellator has been awesome in supporting me throughout this whole ordeal with the kidney stones and knowing that I’m the sexiest opponent for Fedor,” Mitrione said.” I’m glad we were able to keep this fight intact and putting it on this monstrous pay-per-view event.”

  • TheCerealKiller

    I knew it was fake! They pulled the rug out at the last minute because people were actually going to watch for once. Now they think people are going to pay to see washed up has-beens and UFC castaways? They’ll have to squeeze Bader, Phil Davis and Rory on the card to complete the joke.

               

