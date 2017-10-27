Fedor Blasts ‘Judas’ Brother Alexander Emelianenko

There is a chasm between Fedor Emelianenko and his brother, Alexander, and it only appears to be getting wider.

Alexander was in jail for about 18 months following a conviction for rape. In a recent interview with sovsport.ru, he claimed that Fedor had separated himself from Alexander, surrounding himself with “sycophants,” according to RT.com.

Fedor, who now fights for Bellator, didn’t take kindly to his younger brother’s remarks, penning an open letter to him, which was also published on sovsport.ru published by the same outlet.

“Usually, I don’t comment on other people’s statements. But I cannot remain silent. This is my first and last answer to you. I consider it beneath my dignity to constantly react to your lies.

“And now the most important thing – why I decided to make this open appeal to you: you called my relatives sycophants. Sycophant – that’s you, Judas. I feel sorry that people who were close to you and supported you in hard moments are now suffering. I personally have apologized for you to dozens of people.

“You can say what you like about me, I’ll endure it, but do not dare to insult those close to me. Besides, you don’t even know them. And all those whom you know helped you and played an important role in your life. And you are not worth their little finger. Therefore, you are not in my circle.

TRENDING > Khabib Nurmagomedov Officially Booked for Return Fight at UFC 219

“In one of your interviews you said that you can help me. But I do not understand how you, [someone] who was released [from prison] not long ago and is known for constant violations of his training regime, can help me. I can only think of one thing – not to dishonor the family name of me and my parents!”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram