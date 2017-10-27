               

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Lyoto Machida Weigh-In

featuredLyoto Machida Set for Return Opposite Derek Brunson Following UFC Sao Paulo Weigh-in

Conor McGregor lauging over Georges St-Pierre

featuredGeorges St-Pierre Won’t Go the Conor McGregor Trash-Talk Route: ‘I Make a Fool of Myself’

Cody Garbrandt

featuredCody Garbrandt Reveals How Beating Up TJ Dillashaw Made Him Realize He’d Become UFC Champion

Dana White over Mayweather vs McGregor Tour Poster

featuredDana White Claims Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Broke Pay-Per-View Record

Fedor Blasts ‘Judas’ Brother Alexander Emelianenko

October 27, 2017
NoNo Comments

There is a chasm between Fedor Emelianenko and his brother, Alexander, and it only appears to be getting wider.

Alexander was in jail for about 18 months following a conviction for rape. In a recent interview with sovsport.ru, he claimed that Fedor had separated himself from Alexander, surrounding himself with “sycophants,” according to RT.com.

Fedor, who now fights for Bellator, didn’t take kindly to his younger brother’s remarks, penning an open letter to him, which was also published on sovsport.ru published by the same outlet.

“Usually, I don’t comment on other people’s statements. But I cannot remain silent. This is my first and last answer to you. I consider it beneath my dignity to constantly react to your lies.

“And now the most important thing – why I decided to make this open appeal to you: you called my relatives sycophants. Sycophant – that’s you, Judas. I feel sorry that people who were close to you and supported you in hard moments are now suffering. I personally have apologized for you to dozens of people.

“You can say what you like about me, I’ll endure it, but do not dare to insult those close to me. Besides, you don’t even know them. And all those whom you know helped you and played an important role in your life. And you are not worth their little finger. Therefore, you are not in my circle.

TRENDING > Khabib Nurmagomedov Officially Booked for Return Fight at UFC 219

“In one of your interviews you said that you can help me. But I do not understand how you, [someone] who was released [from prison] not long ago and is known for constant violations of his training regime, can help me. I can only think of one thing – not to dishonor the family name of me and my parents!”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Gdansk
UFC Fight Night: Sao Paulo
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26
UFC 219: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA