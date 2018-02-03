Featherweight Champ Max Holloway Out of UFC 222 Due to Injury

UFC 222 needs a new main event.

Featherweight champion Max Holloway has been forced out of his upcoming fight with Frankie Edgar due to injury.

Sources close to the fight confirmed the news on Saturday. UFC officials have not made any announcement regarding the event.

There’s no word yet on the severity of Holloway’s injury, but his fight with Edgar did come together rather quickly after the UFC needed a main event to fill the upcoming pay-per-view card on March 3 in Las Vegas.

Holloway just fought in December when he defeated former champion Jose Aldo by third round TKO in his first title defense as champion.

It’s an unfortunate twist after Edgar was forced out of the fight with Holloway at UFC 218 after he suffered a broken orbital bone in training.

Now it’s Holloway who is dealing with an injury forcing him out of the upcoming bout on March 3.