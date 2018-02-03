HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredFeatherweight Champ Max Holloway Out of UFC 222 Due to Injury

UFC Fight Night 125 Machida vs Anders live results

featuredUFC Fight Night 125: Machida vs. Anders Full Results and Live Fight Stats

Stipe Miocic vs Daniel Cormier UFC 226 first staredown

featuredStipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier: The First Face-Off Ahead of UFC 226

John Dodson UFC Portland Post

featuredJohn Dodson Explains What Led to the Cancellation of His Fight Against Pedro Munhoz

Featherweight Champ Max Holloway Out of UFC 222 Due to Injury

February 3, 2018
NoNo Comments

UFC 222 needs a new main event. 

Featherweight champion Max Holloway has been forced out of his upcoming fight with Frankie Edgar due to injury.

Sources close to the fight confirmed the news on Saturday. UFC officials have not made any announcement regarding the event.

Max Holloway and Frankie Edgar UFC 222 faceoffThere’s no word yet on the severity of Holloway’s injury, but his fight with Edgar did come together rather quickly after the UFC needed a main event to fill the upcoming pay-per-view card on March 3 in Las Vegas.

Holloway just fought in December when he defeated former champion Jose Aldo by third round TKO in his first title defense as champion.

It’s an unfortunate twist after Edgar was forced out of the fight with Holloway at UFC 218 after he suffered a broken orbital bone in training.

Now it’s Holloway who is dealing with an injury forcing him out of the upcoming bout on March 3.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 127: London
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA