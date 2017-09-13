Favorites Continue to Advance on The Ultimate Fighter 26

The quest to become the inaugural UFC women’s flyweight champion continued on Wednesday when No. 6 seed Montana Stewart took out No. 11 seed Ariel Beck by submission on the third episode of The Ultimate Fighter: A New World Champion.

Stewart was selected in the sixth round by Team Gaethje, coached by lightweight contender Justin Gaethje. The 22-year-old entered the contest with a 7-4 professional record. She wrestled in high school and has an extensive background in grappling. Beck, a former professional boxer, entered the tournament with a 4-4 record. Days before the bout, Beck suffered a panic attack, something she’s dealt with off and on for years.

The Fight: Montana Stewart vs. Ariel Beck

The two ladies touched gloves and Beck kept the fight at range. She worked her jab to the body and head while Stewart pressed forward. 90 seconds into the fight, Stewart closed the distance and secured a takedown. She delivered punches and elbows and advanced her position to side control. From there, Steward locked on a D’arce choke. Beck fought the choke for nearly a minute before having to tap out.

“I feel amazing. I went in there and did everything that I planned to do. I felt perfect,” said Stewart following the win. “It felt amazing but back to work. I’m not just fine with one win. I’m ready to go in there and finish all the fights and get that belt.”

“It didn’t go how I wanted it to go, but that’s the fight game,” said an emotional Beck after the loss.

Next Match-up

Three fights into the season and the Team Gaethje is up 2-1 over Team Alvarez. In next week’s episode, No. 3 seed Lauren Murphy of Team Alvarez takes on No. 14 seed Nicco Montano of Team Gaethje.

