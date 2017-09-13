                   
HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredDaniel Cormier Reinstated as UFC Light Heavyweight Champion

Daniel Cormier vs Jon Jones - UFC 214

featuredJon Jones’ Win Against Daniel Cormier Overturned to No Contest Due to Failed Drug Test

Georges St-Pierre

featuredGeorges St-Pierre Admits Pressure Drove Him Out of the UFC

Jon Jones

featuredJon Jones ‘B’ Sample Returns Same Positive Result for Steroids

Favorites Continue to Advance on The Ultimate Fighter 26

September 13, 2017
NoNo Comments

The quest to become the inaugural UFC women’s flyweight champion continued on Wednesday when No. 6 seed Montana Stewart took out No. 11 seed Ariel Beck by submission on the third episode of The Ultimate Fighter: A New World Champion.

Stewart was selected in the sixth round by Team Gaethje, coached by lightweight contender Justin Gaethje. The 22-year-old entered the contest with a 7-4 professional record. She wrestled in high school and has an extensive background in grappling. Beck, a former professional boxer, entered the tournament with a 4-4 record.  Days before the bout, Beck suffered a panic attack, something she’s dealt with off and on for years.  

The Fight: Montana Stewart vs. Ariel Beck

The two ladies touched gloves and Beck kept the fight at range.  She worked her jab to the body and head while Stewart pressed forward.  90 seconds into the fight, Stewart closed the distance and secured a takedown.  She delivered punches and elbows and advanced her position to side control.  From there, Steward locked on a D’arce choke.  Beck fought the choke for nearly a minute before having to tap out.

“I feel amazing.  I went in there and did everything that I planned to do.  I felt perfect,” said Stewart following the win.  “It felt amazing but back to work.  I’m not just fine with one win.  I’m ready to go in there and finish all the fights and get that belt.”

“It didn’t go how I wanted it to go, but that’s the fight game,” said an emotional Beck after the loss.

Next Match-up

Three fights into the season and the Team Gaethje is up 2-1 over Team Alvarez.  In next week’s episode, No. 3 seed Lauren Murphy of Team Alvarez takes on No. 14 seed Nicco Montano of Team Gaethje. 

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC 215: Nunes vs. Shevchenko 2
UFC Fight Night: Pittsburgh
UFC Fight Night: Japan
UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC Fight Night: Sao Paulo
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: TBD
UFC on FOX 26
UFC 219: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA
Define your site bottom menu