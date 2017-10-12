Fan Gets Incredibly Detailed Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz Tattoo

               

October 12, 2017
The rematch between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz will go down as one of the best fights in UFC history and one fan decided to commemorate the five round battle with some new ink.

Artist Steve Butcher from New Zealand posted a video on Instagram showing off his detailed work on a fan who wanted to get an iconic image from the rematch put on his body forever.

The moment came at the end of a 25-minute war as McGregor and Diaz embraced after sharing blood, sweat and tears inside the Octagon at UFC 202 in August 2016.

Butcher is well known for his portrait work where he’s inked dozens of famous faces over the years including Walter White from “Breaking Bad” as well as one of boxing great Floyd Mayweather

While there have been more than a few questionable mixed martial arts tattoos done over the years, this fan paid for quality and that’s exactly what they got.

