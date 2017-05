Fabrico Werdum Looking For Title Shot After Overeem Trilogy

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Former heavyweight champ Fabricio Werdum talks about his time coaching The Ultimate Fighter, a trilogy fight with Alistair Overeem and a beef with Luke Rockhold.

TRENDING > Georges St-Pierre Refuses to Fight Before Fall 2017

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram