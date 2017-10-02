Fabricio Werdum vs. Derrick Lewis: UFC 216 Countdown Video

(Courtesy of UFC)

Heavyweight Derrick Lewis eschews training for saving lives when Hurricane Harvey hits during the buildup to his battle against a former champion Fabricio Werdum.

TRENDING > Relive Fabricio Werdum’s UFC 180 KO of Mark Hunt (Fight Flashback)

Lewis and Werdum will meet on the UFC 216 main card on Saturday in Las Vegas. The fight card is topped by an interim lightweight title fight between Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee, while the UFC’s only flyweight champion, Demetrious Johnson, attempts a record-setting eleventh defense of his title when he fights Ray Borg in the co-main event.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram