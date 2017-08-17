Fabricio Werdum vs. Derrick Lewis In the Works for UFC 216 in Las Vegas

A heavyweight fight pitting former champion Fabricio Werdum against Derrick Lewis is in the works for UFC 216 in Las Vegas on Oct. 7.

Sources close to the matchup confirmed the news to MMAWeekly.com on Thursday following an initial report from MMAFighting.com.

Werdum (21-7-1) is coming off a very close decision loss to Alistair Overeem at UFC 213, although he’s vehemently argued that he deserved the nod in the contest.

Still, Werdum has gone 1-2 in his past three fights including a loss to current heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic so he’ll look to get back on track when he returns in October.

Lewis (18-5, 1 NC) had actually teased retirement following his last fight against Mark Hunt that ended in a fourth round TKO, which brought to an end his six fight win streak.

Ultimately, Lewis decided to take some time off before booking his next fight as he looks to get right back into the title hunt as he faces Werdum in a marquee matchup at UFC 216.

