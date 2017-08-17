HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredTony Ferguson vs. Kevin Lee Set for Interim UFC Lightweight Title Fight

Matt Hughes

featuredMatt Hughes’ Friend Posts Promising Update on Former UFC Champ

Conor McGregor vs Paulie Malignaggi knockdown

featuredConor McGregor Comments on Paulie Malignaggi – Includes Knockdown Footage (video)

Paulie Malignaggi and Conor McGregor

featuredDana White Reveals Controversial Knockdown from Conor McGregor vs. Paulie Malignaggi Sparring

Fabricio Werdum vs. Derrick Lewis In the Works for UFC 216 in Las Vegas

August 17, 2017
NoNo Comments

A heavyweight fight pitting former champion Fabricio Werdum against Derrick Lewis is in the works for UFC 216 in Las Vegas on Oct. 7.

Sources close to the matchup confirmed the news to MMAWeekly.com on Thursday following an initial report from MMAFighting.com.

Werdum (21-7-1) is coming off a very close decision loss to Alistair Overeem at UFC 213, although he’s vehemently argued that he deserved the nod in the contest.

Still, Werdum has gone 1-2 in his past three fights including a loss to current heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic so he’ll look to get back on track when he returns in October.

Lewis (18-5, 1 NC) had actually teased retirement following his last fight against Mark Hunt that ended in a fourth round TKO, which brought to an end his six fight win streak.

Ultimately, Lewis decided to take some time off before booking his next fight as he looks to get right back into the title hunt as he faces Werdum in a marquee matchup at UFC 216.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

               

Fan Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night 115: Rotterdam
UFC 215: Edmonton
UFC Fight Night 116
UFC Fight Night Japan
UFC 216
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA