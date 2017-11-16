               

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Michael Bisping - UFC 199

featuredMichael Bisping Reveals Retirement Plan and It’s Not Centered on Kelvin Gastelum

Dustin Poirier - UFC 143 weigh-in

featuredDustin Poirier Stops Anthony Pettis, Calls for Eddie Alvarez vs. Justin Gaethje Winner

featuredCommission Rep Says Conor McGregor Assaulted Referee, is in Talks With UFC

Anderson Silva

featuredAnderson Silva Flagged for Potential UFC Doping Violation, Pulled from Kelvin Gastelum Bout

Fabricio Werdum Tired of Guys Like Colby Covington Trying to Imitate Conor McGregor

November 16, 2017
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of Submission Radio)

Former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum and rising welterweight contender Colby Covington got into an altercation on the streets of Sydney this week. 

The altercation appears to have stemmed from Covington continuing to make derogatory comments about Brazil and Brazilians, and Werdum is growing weary of it. 

“He no respect Brazil the last fight. Colby say a lot of bad things. It’s no good,” Werdum said at the open workouts for UFC Fight Night 121 in Sydney. But it isn’t solely Covington he takes issue with, it’s fighters in general that think they can imitate Conor McGregor expecting to have similar success.

TRENDING > Jon Jones Applauds Fabricio Werdum’s Actions, Colby Covington Fires Back

“I don’t like the guys try to copy Conor McGregor,” Werdum said. “Conor McGregor, he did very well, very good promotion. He’s a very rich guy now. But the other guys try to copy him; it’s very ridiculous. I don’t like it.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26: Winnipeg
UFC 219: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Pasadena
UFC Fight Night 127: London

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA