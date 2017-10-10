Fabricio Werdum Steps into UFC Main Event in Sydney, Mark Hunt Erupts Over Being Pulled

Three days removed from his most recent fight and Fabricio Werdum has already been booked for his next trip to the Octagon.

Following a quick submission win over late notice replacement Walt Harris at UFC 216, Werdum has stepped up to replace Mark Hunt in the main event at UFC Fight Night in Sydney, Australia on Nov. 19.

UFC officials announced the news on Tuesday.

“Due to medical concerns, heavyweight contender Mark Hunt has been removed from his UFC Fight Night main event bout against Marcin Tybura on Nov. 19,” UFC officials said in a statement.

“Stepping in for Hunt against the No. 8-ranked Tybura at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia will be former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum, who is coming off a 65-second submission win over Walt Harris last Saturday in Las Vegas. In Tybura, the Brazilian star will be facing a surging contender who has won three straight, most recently defeating Andrei Arlovski in June.”

The details around Hunt being pulled from the event are unclear but the veteran heavyweight erupted after the news broke in an expletive filled post on Instagram.

“Dana White you piece of s–t mother f–er why you f—ers pull me from the fight, you getting another lawsuit,” Hunt Wrote. “You f–kwit you can kiss my ass you bald headed prick. You put that chicken s–t b–ch in. Get f–ked c–ksucker.”