Fabricio Werdum Receives His Punishment For Throwing a Boomerang at Colby Covington

Fabricio Werdum didn’t make a second trip to Australia but he has received his punishment for throwing a boomerang at UFC welterweight Colby Covington last month.

The altercation occurred outside the host hotel in Sydney, Australia where Werdum was fighting in the main event and Covington was there as a guest fighter for the card. Both fighters have separate versions of what actually unfolded but the end of the incident was caught on camera as Werdum threw a boomerang at Covington while they were being separated by security.

Werdum failed to make an appearance in court after being charged with common assault but ultimately the judge heard his case anyways before handing down a $600 fine for the incident according to 9News in Australia.

Chances are Werdum would have paid more than that just to fly back to Australia for the hearing.

The entire incident unfolded after Covington says he was sitting on his phone when Werdum attacked him after some controversial comments he made following his win over Demian Maia in Brazil. Werdum claims that he was walking out of the hotel when Covington started barking at him before the two ended up in a heated altercation.

Covington eventually filed charges against Werdum so police could retrieve security camera footage from the hotel where the incident occurred and the former UFC champion was charged with common assault.

Now the book is closed on the case with Werdum facing the fine to be paid to the courts in Australia.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram