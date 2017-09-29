Fabricio Werdum Reacts to Tony Ferguson Altercation; Talks the Black Beast (Video)

(Courtesy of Karyn Bryant)

Fabricio Werdum, a heavyweight, and Tony Ferguson, a lightweight, got into an intense argument during a UFC 216 media luncheon on Thursday. The two were in Los Angeles to promoter their respective bouts slated for next week at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. But things fell apart early on as the two began exchanging heated words.

Both men stood and were shouting at each other before UFC public relations staff stepped in the middle to keep them separated.

Cooler heads eventually prevailed and Werdum continued his interview, fielding questions from reporters.

TRENDING > Could the NFL Kneeling Conundrum Spill Over into the UFC?

Of course, Werdum had to address the altercation with Ferguson, but quickly moved on to discussing his pending fight with Derrick “The Black Beast” Lewis at UFC 216, as well as the upcoming return of his countryman, Lyoto Machida.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram