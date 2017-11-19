Fabricio Werdum Outclasses Marcin Tybura (UFC Sydney Fight Highlights)

Fabricio Werdum cements his spot atop the heavyweight division with the big win over Marcin Tybura! #UFCSydney https://t.co/hQcQ4amUw2 — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) November 19, 2017

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out the highlights from the main event of UFC Fight Night 121 between former heavyweight champ Fabricio Werdum and Marcin Tubura in Sydney, Australia.

