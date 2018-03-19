Fabricio Werdum Issues Unwavering Statement Following Knockout Loss

Following Fabricio Werdum’s disappointing knockout loss to Alexander Volkov at UFC Fight Night 127 on Saturday in London, the former UFC heavyweight champion was unwavering in issuing a statement.

Werdum had hoped to notch an impressive victory over Volkov, a former M-1 Global and Bellator heavyweight champion, and earn a shot at regaining the title he lost to Stipe Miocic two years ago. But it wasn’t to be. While the two each had their moments in the first three rounds of their UFC Fight Night 127 main event, it would be Volkov that won the fight.

Volkov knocked Werdum to the canvas about one-and-a-half minutes into the fourth round, rushed in and kept punching until the referee stopped the fight.

It was a disappointing defeat for the former UFC champion, knocking him well back in the line for a title shot.

Considering that Werdum is 40 years old, that’s definitely not where he wanted to be following the fight, but it is the reality of the situation.

While many might say that it should be a sign for Werdum to finally hang up the gloves and walk off into the sunset, he doesn’t sound at all like that is an option he’s willing to consider.

Having been derailed before, Werdum has never given up, constantly keeping himself in the upper echelon of the heavyweight division. It’s a trait he sounds rather proud of, and one that he intends to rely upon as he continues plowing forward with his career.

“The most important of this trajectory is how we rise from a fall,” Werdum wrote on Instagram after losing to Volkov, a friend and former training partner. “I am fortunate to have happiness and determination in my heart and to be surrounded by people who respect me and who give me the energy that I need to continue my path of success.”

