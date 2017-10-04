Fabricio Werdum: ‘I’m Not Homophobic’

Prior to arriving in Las Vegas for UFC 216 fight week, Fabricio Werdum and Tony Ferguson were paired up for a media luncheon in Los Angeles to promote their respective fights. Ferguson will battle Kevin Lee for the interim UFC lightweight title, while Werdum squares off with Derrick Lewis in a heavyweight showdown.

The way things unfolded, however, it was Werdum and Ferguson that nearly came to blows at what was supposed to have been a fairly relaxed event.

Because of how events unraveled and the things that were said, Werdum was later called homophobic for hurling a derogatory term in Spanish at Ferguson.

At the UFC 216 Ultimate Media Day, Werdum discussed the incident with MMAWeekly.com and defended his side of the situation, including why people shouldn’t label him as homophobic.

