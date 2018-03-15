Fabricio Werdum: ‘I Don’t Think Alexander Volkov is a Very Complete Fighter’

HOT OFF THE WIRE
March 15, 2018
On Saturday, at The O2 Arena in London, England, former heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum hopes to secure a chance to fight for the title once again when he faces top ten ranked Alexander Volkov in the UFC Fight Night 127 main event. He enters the bout on a two-fight winning streak.

The 40-year-old Brazilian made his professional fighting debut in 2002.  He’s fought in Pride, Strikeforce and UFC.  He became a UFC champion at UFC 180 when he defeated Mark Hunt by knockout to earn the interim heavyweight title.  He would become undisputed champion at UFC 188 in June 2015 when he defeated Cain Velasquez by submission.  He was defeated by Stipe Miocic in his first title defense at UFC 198 in May 2016.  A win over the rising Volkov would strengthen Werdum’s case to be next in line for a title shot. 

Volkov has been flawless inside the octagon since his promotional debut in November 2016. He’s 3-0 in the UFC with wins over Timothy Johnson, Roy Nelson and Stefan Struve.   He’s riding a five-fight winning streak and hasn’t lost a fight since June 2015.  A win over the former champion would be the biggest win of Volkov’s 9-year career.  If he’s able to defeat Werdum, Volkov would jump into title contender status. 

Ahead of his headlining appearance at UFC London, Werdum reflects on his 20-plus year career, and what the future looks like for him.

Tune in Saturday on MMAWeekly.com for UFC London: Werdum vs. Volkov Live Results and Fight Stats, Barring any last-minute changes, the first bout is scheduled to begin at 1:45 p.m. ET / 10:45 a.m. PT.

               

