Fabricio Werdum Faces Alexander Volkov in Main Event at UFC Fight Night in London

February 1, 2018
No Comments

Former heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum will return to action in March as he faces upstart contender Alexander Volkov in the new main event just announced for UFC Fight Night in London on March 17.

UFC officials confirmed the news on Thursday.Alexander Volkov UFC Rotterdam Octagon interview

Werdum (23-7-1) has won his last two fights in a row while attempting to secure a rematch with current heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic, who took the title from the Brazilian back in 2016. Unfortunately the UFC had other plans with Miocic set to meet light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier in July so Werdum will face another top 10 opponent instead.

Volkov (29-6) had risen up the ranks in fast order with a perfect 3-0 record thus far in the UFC including a TKO win over Stefan Struve in his most recent fight as well as victories over Roy Nelson and Timothy Johnson since arriving in the promotion.

Now he’ll face his stiffest test to date as both Werdum and Volkov look to make a statement to get into title contention with a win in London on March 17. 

               

