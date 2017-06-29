HOT OFF THE WIRE
Fabricio Werdum: 'Alistair Overeem Changed A Lot After Taking the Special Juice' (UFC 213 Video)

June 29, 2017
Top heavyweight contender Fabricio Werdum has faced Alistair Overeem twice before and says that “The Reem” changed a lot after taking the ‘special juice.’ The two will meet a third time at UFC 213 on July 8.

