Fabricio Werdum: ‘Alistair Overeem Changed A Lot After Taking the Special Juice’ (UFC 213 Video)

Top heavyweight contender Fabricio Werdum has faced Alistair Overeem twice before and says that “The Reem” changed a lot after taking the ‘special juice.’ The two will meet a third time at UFC 213 on July 8.
TRENDING > Dana White: Conor McGregor Wants Khabib Nurmagomedov in Russia After Floyd Mayweather Fight
Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
Watch the starts of UFC 213 and The Ultimate Fighter Finale face off against their opponents during a media day on Thursday.
Bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes says she overreacted at UFC
In advance of the summer showcase events, UFC will
Justine Kish admits she was 'humiliated' by what unfolded
Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery