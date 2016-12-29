HOT OFF THE WIRE
Ronda Rousey UFC 207 on scale

featuredRonda Rousey Makes Quick Work of Early Weigh-in (UFC 207 Weigh-in Results)

Dana White and Ronda Rousey

featuredDana White Explains Ronda Rousey’s UFC 207 Media Blackout

Cain Velasquez - UFC 200

featuredCain Velasquez ‘Unfit to Fight’ at UFC 207, Pulled from the Event

Cris Cyborg

featuredCris Cyborg Flagged for UFC Anti-Doping Violation

Fabricio Werdum Admits to Asking for More Money to Fight Junior dos Santos

December 29, 2016
No Comments

The top two contenders in the heavyweight division, former champions Fabricio Werdum and Cain Velasquez, were scheduled to fight at UFC 207 on Friday, but the rematch fell apart when the Nevada State Athletic Commission deemed Velasquez “unfit to fight.”

When Velasquez was removed from the fight card leaving Werdum without an opponent, the fight promotion offered him two fights that UFC president Dana White said the Brazilian turned down.

“Werdum has turned down two fights. JDS [Junior dos Santos], Werdum turned that fight down. There’s different ways to turn fights down. I can call and say, ‘hey, do you want this fight?’ No, I don’t want this fight. Or you can say, yeah, for $800,000 and a piece of pay-per-view. That’s turning down the fight. Then we offered him a fight with I think Alistair Overeem in Brooklyn, and he turned that down too,” White said on Wednesday during the UFC 207 Media Day in Las Vegas.

TRENDING > Dana White Confirms UFC 207 is Mike Goldberg’s Final Broadcast

Werdum admitted that he asked for more money to face dos Santos on six days notice, but was never told about being offered a bout against Overeem.

Fabricio Werdum “Of course (I asked for more money), because I would change the opponent and the strategy. I asked (for more), yes. But Alistair Overeem’s offer didn’t come up to me. He talked with my manager and he didn’t tell me that. But the fight with Cigano [Junior Dos Santos] would be without any guarantee that I would get a title shot after that. So me and my team realized that wouldn’t be the deal that I signed for. If you wanna smile, you have to make me smile too,” Werdum told Brazilian news outlet AG Fight on Wednesday.

“He can say whatever he wants to say, he is the UFC president. Everybody is going to believe in him, of course,” added Werdum.

“I don’t have to agree with this fight. Because of that, I asked for more money. I signed to fight (Cain) Velasquez. How would they change the fight a week before and I will have to accept everything? It is not like that; I don’t need this.”

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Johny Hendricks misses weight at UFC 207 - Damon Martin FoxSports

Johny Hendricks and Ray Borg Miss Weight for ...

Dec 29, 2016No Comments8 Views

Johny Hendricks and Ray Borg both missed weight for their respective UFC 207 bouts in Las Vegas.

Mirko Cro Cop Filipovic

Cro Cop Takes Out King Mo t...

Mirko "Cro Cop" Filipovic took out King Mo Lawal

Dec 29, 2016
Ronda Rousey UFC 207 on scale

Ronda Rousey Makes Quick Wo...

Ronda Rousey blew in and out like a storm

Dec 29, 2016
ronda-rousey-ufc207-tmz-750

Ronda Rousey Doesn’t ...

Ronda Rousey says she's laser-focused on crushing Amanda Nunes

Dec 29, 2016
               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 207: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 103: Phoenix
UFC on FOX 23: Denver
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
UFC 209: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA