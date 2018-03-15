Experienced Amateurs to Clash at MIMMA Season 5 Finale

Malaysian Invasion MMA has a distinguished track record when it comes to producing professional fighters.

The fifth season of the amateur series concludes on March 30 and the latest batch of aspiring amateurs will be looking to win a title. In total, six belts will be on the line with the finalists having proved themselves over the course of a yearlong league.

Last Friday, three former MIMMA champions were in action at ONE: Visions of Victory. Agilan Thani, Muhammad Aiman, and Jihin Radzuan all registered wins fighting for Asia’s biggest MMA promotion.

On March 30 at Stadium Juara in Kuala Lumpur, seven new champions will be crowned. Two of Malaysia’s best boxers are on the fight card with Muhammad Meeraj competing for the middleweight title and Keng Fai challenging for the lightweight belt.

Meeraj holds an 8-0 amateur record, while his opponent, Mohd Fakhrul Izzat, boasts a record of 13-1. Keng Fai is 15-1 in amateur competition and he faces Nathaniel Imang Lakai, who is 5-1 and did not begin his competitive career until Season 5 of MIMMA.

Meeraj owns a 6-2-1 pro boxing record, while Keng Fai is 4-0 in the sweet science. Other notable MIMMA alumni include Allen Chong who appeared on the first, and only, edition of The Ultimate Fighter: China.

Malaysian Invasion MMA Season 5 Finale Fight Card