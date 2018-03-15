HOT OFF THE WIRE
Ronda Rousey UFC 193 scrum

featuredRonda Rousey Explains How to ‘Do the Right Thing’ During Hall of Fame Induction

Rose Namajunas - UFC 223 Exclusive Interview

featuredRose Namajunas: Using Her Gift for Change

featuredRonda Rousey Essentially Closes the Door on Ever Returning to the UFC Again

TJ Dillashaw and Demetrious Johnson

featuredDemetrious Johnson Still Targeting TJ Dillashaw at UFC 226

Experienced Amateurs to Clash at MIMMA Season 5 Finale

March 15, 2018
NoNo Comments

Malaysian Invasion MMA has a distinguished track record when it comes to producing professional fighters.

The fifth season of the amateur series concludes on March 30 and the latest batch of aspiring amateurs will be looking to win a title. In total, six belts will be on the line with the finalists having proved themselves over the course of a yearlong league.

Last Friday, three former MIMMA champions were in action at ONE: Visions of Victory. Agilan Thani, Muhammad Aiman, and Jihin Radzuan all registered wins fighting for Asia’s biggest MMA promotion.

MIMMA Season 5 FinaleOn March 30 at Stadium Juara in Kuala Lumpur, seven new champions will be crowned. Two of Malaysia’s best boxers are on the fight card with Muhammad Meeraj competing for the middleweight title and Keng Fai challenging for the lightweight belt.

Meeraj holds an 8-0 amateur record, while his opponent, Mohd Fakhrul Izzat, boasts a record of 13-1. Keng Fai is 15-1 in amateur competition and he faces Nathaniel Imang Lakai, who is 5-1 and did not begin his competitive career until Season 5 of MIMMA.

Meeraj owns a 6-2-1 pro boxing record, while Keng Fai is 4-0 in the sweet science. Other notable MIMMA alumni include Allen Chong who appeared on the first, and only, edition of The Ultimate Fighter: China.

TRENDING > Ben Askren Details How He’d ‘Break’ Georges St-Pierre

Malaysian Invasion MMA Season 5 Finale Fight Card

  • 125lbs.: Eunice Ong vs Gloria Hoong
  • 125lbs.: Jay Jay Anak Muran vs Naimul Amal
  • 135lbs.: Dhiaaul Amal vs Effendey Kalai
  • 155lbs.: Keng Fai vs Nathaniel Imang Lakai
  • 185lbs.: Mohd Fakhrul Izzat vs Muhammad Meeraj
  • 265lbs.: Azreel Izzat vs Nieng Khai Tsan
  • 145lbs.: Damon Soo vs J. Garcia-Candal

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 127: London
UFC 223: Brooklyn
UFC on FOX 29: Glendale
UFC Fight Night 128: Atlantic City
UFC 224: Rio de Janeiro
UFC Fight Night 129: Santiago, Chile
Bellator 200: London
UFC Fight Night 130: Dublin
UFC Fight Night 131: Utica, N.Y.
UFC 225: Chicago
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA