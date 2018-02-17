Expect to See the ‘WEC Kick-Ass Cowboy Cerrone’ at UFC Austin

For the first time in his 12-year mixed martial arts career Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone will make the walk to the cage on a three-fight losing streak. The 34-year-old headlines UFC Fight Night 126 on Sunday in Austin, Texas, against Yancy Medeiros. While he’s trying to turn out of the skid, a win would also tie Cowboy for the most wins in UFC history.

“I just found out that a win Sunday night ties me for the lead with the most wins in UFC history. This is my 27th UFC walk. My 35th under Zuffa. I’ve been here a while,” Cerrone told MMAJunkie.com.

Records aren’t what’s important to Cerrone. He’s not looking to prove anything to anyone but says we should expect to see flashes of the Cerrone that fought in World Extreme Cagefighting eight years ago.

“This is a must win for me because I’m tired of f—ing losing. It has nothing to do with setting some record or getting back on track or proving anybody wrong. It’s just f—ing time. Let’s go. I don’t give s— about keeping my job. I don’t give a s— about making a statement to the guys in the upper weight class,” he said.

At this point in his career, it’s about having fun for Cerrone. It’s about doing what he loves and the adrenaline rush. It’s the experience that he craves.

“It’s about me and having fun. This is what I love. I love fightening. The scariest, most intense, fun feeling – I couldn’t even explain it to you. But from right now, can’t sleep at night, eating is hard, make the weight, half the battle is over, fight day. All of your friends are like, ‘you’re going to kill him.’ No, bitch, I’ve got to in there and fight. It doesn’t just go like that. Scared. Pack your s— and we’re in the arena. All your teammates are fighting. Your coaches are there. It’s crazy,” said Cerrone.

“It’s scary. You go throw up in the bathroom. I do anyways. You walk down the hall and f—ing lights are in your face. Now you’re live on TV. You walk through the tunnel and you’re like, holy s—. Six weeks and it’s here. It’s now. I’ve been on the edge of a plane about to jump out. I’ve been on top of mountains and nothing puts that f—ing hair on the back of my neck feeling like walking into that f—ing octagon,” he said.

“The old WEC kicking ass Cowboy is back and I feel it,” added Cerrone. “I’m hungry again and I love it. I’m looking for that feeling. I can’t wait for it. I can’t wait to stand in the octagon and see Yancy and think, you poor son of a bitch. You’re the one that drew bad and go out there and do it.”