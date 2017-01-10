Evolve MMA Seeks New Head Coach

Evolve MMA is looking for a new head coach after a reshuffle that will see Heath Sims focusing full-time on the wrestling program. The Singapore based team has Shinya Aoki, Ben Askren and Rafael Dos Anjos on the roster as well as up-and-coming young fighters like Angela and Christian Lee.

In a recent press release, Wesley De Souza, the general manager at Evolve MMA, said, “As with any world championship organization, the Evolve Fight Team continues to bolster its resources and expertise in order to continue the growth and success of our team. We are seeking an MMA coach with significant leadership experience at the highest levels in the world to lead and build Asia’s top fighting team for its next phase of growth.”

Sims has been at Evolve MMA since 2011 when he left Team Quest in California to move to Singapore. Other coaches there include former boxing world champions Yodsanan Sityodtong and Pongsaklek Wonjongkam, former Lumpinee champions Petchboonchu FA Group and Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, and BJJ black belts Michelle Nicolini and Leandro Issa.

Evolve MMA is renowned for paying its trainers some of the highest wages in the MMA industry with some instructors reportedly earning in excess of $10,000 USD per month. Anyone interested in the position should contact jobs@evolve-mma.com.

