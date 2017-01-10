HOT OFF THE WIRE
Ronda Rousey

featuredRonda Rousey Hinting at Another UFC Return?

Tyron Woodley - UFC 205

featuredTyron Woodley Reveals UFC 209 Title Defense

MMAWeekly 2016 Reader's Choice Awards

featuredVote for the 2016 MMAWeekly Reader’s Choice MMA Awards!

Brock Lesnar - UFC 200

featuredBrock Lesnar Adds USADA Suspension to Nevada Sanctions

Evolve MMA Seeks New Head Coach

January 10, 2017
No Comments

Evolve MMA is looking for a new head coach after a reshuffle that will see Heath Sims focusing full-time on the wrestling program. The Singapore based team has Shinya Aoki, Ben Askren and Rafael Dos Anjos on the roster as well as up-and-coming young fighters like Angela and Christian Lee.

Heath SIms & Ben Askren - Evolve MMAIn a recent press release, Wesley De Souza, the general manager at Evolve MMA, said, “As with any world championship organization, the Evolve Fight Team continues to bolster its resources and expertise in order to continue the growth and success of our team. We are seeking an MMA coach with significant leadership experience at the highest levels in the world to lead and build Asia’s top fighting team for its next phase of growth.”

Sims has been at Evolve MMA since 2011 when he left Team Quest in California to move to Singapore. Other coaches there include former boxing world champions Yodsanan Sityodtong and Pongsaklek Wonjongkam, former Lumpinee champions Petchboonchu FA Group and Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, and BJJ black belts Michelle Nicolini and Leandro Issa.

TRENDING > Dana White Blasts Meryl Streep’s MMA Slight at Golden Globe Awards

Evolve MMA is renowned for paying its trainers some of the highest wages in the MMA industry with some instructors reportedly earning in excess of $10,000 USD per month. Anyone interested in the position should contact jobs@evolve-mma.com.

(Follow @JamesGoyder on Twitter)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on FacebookTwitter and Instagram

Related Article

Khabib Nurmagomedov & Tony Ferguson

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson on Tap ...

Jan 10, 2017No Comments5 Views

It appears that Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson is on tap for UFC 209.

B171-GRAPHIC-750

Melvin Guillard and Chidi N...

A catchweight bout pitting Melvin Guillard (32-16-2, 3 NC)

Jan 10, 2017
Nick Diaz

Nevada to Consider Lifting ...

Nevada voters approved of marijuana in 2016, and now

Jan 10, 2017
Las Vegas Strip Night Skyline

UFC Cancels March 3 Event i...

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has canceled its planned March

Jan 10, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 103: Phoenix
Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen
UFC on FOX 23: Denver
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione
UFC Fight Night 105: Halifax
UFC Fight Night 106 - CANCELED
UFC 209: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 107: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 108: London
UFC PPV in Anaheim (Aug. 5)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA