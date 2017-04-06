Everything is Good Enough, I’m Rumble (UFC 210 Embedded)

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 4 of UFC 210 Embedded, the stars of the event make their way to Ultimate Media Day, where opponents — including light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and challenger Anthony “Rumble” Johnson as well as middleweight foes Chris Weidman and Gegard Mousasi — talk the talk. Afterward, Mousasi grocery shops for his post-weigh-in celebration, while Johnson gets fitted for a suit he plans to wear as the promotion’s new champion.

