Everything is Good Enough, I’m Rumble (UFC 210 Embedded)

(Courtesy of UFC)
On Episode 4 of UFC 210 Embedded, the stars of the event make their way to Ultimate Media Day, where opponents — including light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and challenger Anthony “Rumble” Johnson as well as middleweight foes Chris Weidman and Gegard Mousasi — talk the talk. Afterward, Mousasi grocery shops for his post-weigh-in celebration, while Johnson gets fitted for a suit he plans to wear as the promotion’s new champion.
RELATED:
- ‘Sorry Weidman, But It’s Gonna Be a Punishment’ (UFC 210 Embedded)
- Gegard Mousasi: ‘No Takedowns! He Won’t Get Any Takedowns’ (UFC 210 Embedded)
- Daniel Cormier: ‘Anthony Johnson Can’t Go 25 Minutes’ (UFC 210 Embedded)
- UFC 210 Countdown: Daniel Cormier vs. Anthony Johnson