Daniel Cormier

featuredDaniel Cormier Misses First Attempt, Drops 1.2 Pounds in Minutes (UFC 210 Weigh-in Results)

Daniel Cormier UFC 210 2nd attempt

featuredDaniel Cormier’s Baffling Two-Minute Weight Loss (UFC 210 video)

Conor McGregor

featuredConor McGregor Already Training for Floyd Mayweather Fight

Jon Jones v Daniel Cormier

featuredDaniel Cormier Insists His Legacy Intertwined with Jon Jones

Everything is Good Enough, I’m Rumble (UFC 210 Embedded)

April 6, 2017
No Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 4 of UFC 210 Embedded, the stars of the event make their way to Ultimate Media Day, where opponents — including light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and challenger Anthony “Rumble” Johnson as well as middleweight foes Chris Weidman and Gegard Mousasi — talk the talk. Afterward, Mousasi grocery shops for his post-weigh-in celebration, while Johnson gets fitted for a suit he plans to wear as the promotion’s new champion.

