HOT OFF THE WIRE
Nate Diaz

hot-sauce-featuredEveryone is Asking Nicely for Nate Diaz to Please Make His UFC Return

Conor McGregor and Conor Jr

hot-sauce-featuredConor McGregor’s Life is Good This Holiday Season

Luke Rockhold Christmas Message 2017

hot-sauce-featuredLuke Rockhold Shares a Cheery Holiday Message

Tony Ferguson UFC 216

hot-sauce-featuredTony Ferguson Continues to Pressure Conor McGregor to Defend or Vacate

Everyone is Asking Nicely for Nate Diaz to Please Make His UFC Return

December 24, 2017
NoNo Comments

Nate Diaz hasn’t fought since back-to-back bouts with Conor McGregor that ended with a loss in their second fight in August of 2016. 

He has turned everything the UFC has thrown his way, according to head honcho Dana White.

Diaz admitted as much during a recent podcast, noting that he was more than willing to come back and fight, he just wanted his due respect and to be asked nicely. 

RELATED > Nate Diaz Not Willing to Fight Until UFC Asks Nicely

Well, it’s not clear if Diaz believes he is yet getting the respect he feels he deserves, but his fellow UFC fighters are asking nicely. 

Former kickboxing champion turned UFC star Gokhan Saki, who is currently on the mend, tweeted the following, asking quite politely if Diaz would return to the cage.

Following, Saki’s tweet, Urijah Faber blasted out the following on Instagram, sharing what appears to be plea from rising talent Sage Northcutt for Diaz to fight him. 

We’re not clear on the authenticity of Northcutt’s plea, but if it wasn’t him making the plea firsthand, whoever created the meme sure did a darn good job capturing Northcutt’s clean-cut nature.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26: Winnipeg
UFC 219: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Pasadena
UFC Fight Night 127: London

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA