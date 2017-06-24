Even WWE Wants a Piece of Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor

Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor is already a fight that is bringing the boxing world and mixed martial arts together, but even professional wrestling’s WWE wants a piece of the action.

That’s right, even WWE wants in on the spectacle of the century that is currently slated for Aug. 26 in Las Vegas.

WWE Executive Vice President of Talent Triple H (aka Paul Levesque) talked to Sky Sports about the fight and welcomed Mayweather and McGregor to promote the bout on WWE Monday Night Raw.

“Everything is entertainment, that is what people do with their time. This is no different. I think there is an interest level there,” said Triple H. “Can a world-class boxer, probably the best ever, can he stand in the ring with an MMA guy? And can that MMA guy bring his striking skills up to the level of somebody like Floyd Mayweather?”

No matter what either man does or does not prove in the bout, Triple H believes there is no doubt that it will be what everyone wants: entertaining. And in the world of professional wrestling that’s the name of the game, so why not join forces?

TRENDING > Dana White Thinks Mayweather vs. McGregor Will Do Over 5 Million PPV Buys

“The one thing it will be, beyond a shadow of a doubt, is entertaining. One thing Floyd Mayweather is, he is entertaining. Conor McGregor is entertaining. You say it is sports entertainment and, if they want to really showcase what they can do, I would invite both guys to come to Monday Night Raw!”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram